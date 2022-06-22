Q4 2022 Empire Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 22, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Katie Brine - Empire Company Limited - Director of IR



Thank you, Sylvie. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us for our fourth quarter and fiscal year-end conference call. Today, we will provide summary comments on our results and then open the call for questions. This call is being recorded, and the audio recording will be available on the company's website at empireco.ca. There is a short summary document outlining the points of our quarter available on our website. Joining me on the call this afternoon are Michael Medline, President and Chief Executive Officer; Matt Reindel, Chief Financial Officer; Michael Vels, Chief Development Officer; and Pierre St-Laurent, Chief Operating Officer.



Today's discussion includes