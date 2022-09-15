Q1 2023 Empire Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 15, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Empire Company Limited First Quarter 2023 Conference Call.



Thank you, Michelle. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us for our first quarter conference call. Today, we will provide summary comments on our results and then open the call for questions. This call is being recorded, and the audio recording will be available on the company's website at empireco.ca.



There is a short summary document outlining the points of our quarter available on our website. Joining me on the call this afternoon are Michael Medline, President and Chief Executive Officer; Matt Reindel, Chief Financial Officer; Pierre St-Laurent, Chief Operating Officer; and Michael Vels, Chief Development Officer.



