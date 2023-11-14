Elementis PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Eva Hatfield -



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Elementis Capital Markets Day 2023. My name is Eva Hatfield, I'm the Head of Investor Relations. Thank you all for coming here, and everybody who is dialing in through the webcast. I will now invite Paul Waterman, CEO of Elementis, who will start the formal presentation.



Paul Waterman - Elementis plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome. It's good to see you all here today. I'm joined by the Elementis leadership team, some of whom will be presenting later on. We're excited to talk to you about simplified focus Elementis and our innovation, growth and efficiency strategy will evolve going forward. Over the next 3 hours, you'll hear why we're excited about the future of Elementis and we'll set out updated performance targets to measure our progress. Let me briefly cover the order for the afternoon. I'll start with an overview of the business and an update on our strategy. Then Luc van Ravenstein and Stijn Dejonckheere, will review our Performance Specialties and Personal Care business