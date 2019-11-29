Q3 2019 E.ON SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 29, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen welcome to the conference call of E.ON. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Dr. Stephan SchÃ¶nefuÃ, who will lead you through this conference? Please go ahead, sir.



Stephan SchÃ¶nefuÃ,E.ON SE-Interim Head of IR



Operator, thank you very much. Dear analysts and investors welcome to E.ON's 9 Months 2019 Results Call, the very first results including innogy's financials.



I'm Stephan SchÃ¶nefuÃ. I'm the interim Head of Investor Relations. I am here together with E.ON's CEO, Johannes Teyssen; and E.ON's CFO, Marc Spieker. They will present the results. And afterwards, we will have the usual quick Q&A session.



With this, I'm handing over to Marc.



Marc Spieker - E.ON SE - CFO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Stephan. Dear analysts and investors welcome also from my side. Before we dive into the presentation, I would like to inform you about a change