Q4 2021 Exco Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 02, 2021

Darren Michael Kirk - Exco Technologies Limited - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Gigi. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Exco Technologies fiscal 2021 fourth quarter conference call. I am Darren Kirk, CEO of Exco. I will lead off with an operations overview. Matthew Posno, our CFO, will then review the financial results before we turn the call -- before we open the call for questions.



Before I begin, I would like to make some comments about forward-looking information. In yesterday's news release and on Page 2 of the presentation that we have posted to our website, you'll find cautionary notes in that regard. While I won't repeat the contents, I want to