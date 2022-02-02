Q1 2022 Exco Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Exco Technologies Limited First Quarter Results 2022. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker for today, Darren Kirk, President and Chief Executive Officer. You may begin.



Darren Michael Kirk - Exco Technologies Limited - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Twanda.



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Exco Technologies Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Conference Call. I am Darren Kirk, CEO of Exco. I will lead off with an operations overview. Matthew Posno, our CFO, will then review the financial results before we open the call for questions.



Before I begin, I would like to make some comments about forward-looking information. In yesterday's news release and on Page 2 of the presentation that we have posted to our website, you'll find cautionary notes in that regard. While I won't repeat the contents, I want to emphasize that