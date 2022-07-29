Q3 2022 Exco Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Exco Technologies Limited Third Quarter Results 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Darren Kirk, President and CEO of Exco Technologies Limited. Please go ahead.



Darren Michael Kirk - Exco Technologies Limited - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Gigi. Good morning, all participants. Welcome to Exco Technologies Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Conference Call. I will lead off with an operations overview. Matthew Posno, our CFO, will then review the financial results, before we open the call for questions.



Before we begin, I would like to make some comments about forward-looking information. In yesterday's news release and on Page 2 of the presentation that we have posted to our website, you'll find cautionary notes in that regard. While I won't repeat the contents, I want to emphasize they apply to this discussion today.



I would like to start by