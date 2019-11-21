Exor NV Investor Day Transcript

Nov 21, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

John Jacob Philip Elkann - Exor N.V. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you all for being here. I'm also very happy that we have joining with us some of our former colleagues, of which many are in the different companies of Exor and they've been a big part of what has been done and achieved in this last decade, which is the first decade of Exor in its current configuration, which was the result of a work of simplification that we've been doing in getting to one sole holding company, which Exor is today.



We wanted to start by giving you a view of what has happened in this decade, but mostly being very grateful to all of our shareholders for the trust that they've given us in what were very difficult circumstances back then. As you know, our focus in terms of measuring our performance is our NAV per share that we compared to the MSCI World Index. We've been able to succeed in meeting our objective over this last decade, where we have been, if you look in aggregate, the average of our NAV per share has been of 18.9% versus the MSCI World of 10.8%. This has translated, which is more meaningful to you, into a