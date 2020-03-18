Q4 2019 Brickell Biotech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to the Brickell Biotech Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Patti Bank, Managing Director, Westwicke Partners. Please go ahead.



Patricia L. Bank - Westwicke Partners, LLC - MD



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on today's call are Brickell's Chief Executive Officer, Rob Brown; Chief Financial Officer, Mike Carruthers; Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Andy Sklawer; and Chief Business Officer, Adam Levy.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this call and webcast will contain forward-looking statements about the company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call. We will not undertake obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements in light of new