Oct 07, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to the Brickell Biotech conference call announcing topline data from the U.S. Phase III pivotal program for sofpironium bromide gel, 15%. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Garth Russell from LifeSci Advisors.



Garth Russell -



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I would like to first mention that there is a presentation accompanying management's prepared remarks on today's call which is available on the Events and Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.brickellbio.com. Joining me on today's call are Brickell's Chief Executive Officer, Rob Brown; Chief R&D Officer, Deepak Chadha; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Monica Luchi; Chief Operating Officer, Andy Sklawer; and Chief Financial Officer, Bert Marchio.



Turning to Slide 2. This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Please reference this slide and our recent SEC filings for additional