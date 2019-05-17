Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 17, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Stephan Sturm - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - CEO, President & Chairman of Management Board - Fresenius Management SE



Dear shareholders, I would like to extend a very cordial welcome to all of you to the Annual General Meeting of Fresenius. It's great that you are all here today.



Let me start with an issue of greatest importance to you. Your company is doing well. We can look back on a successful year, and we are able to look forward to a very promising future, a future in which we are going to be investing for the benefit of our patients, for our company's long-lasting success, and therefore, this will also be to your advantage as well. That is good news, important news, because, of course, I know that in 2018 you did not only hear good news from us. I also know very well how our share price developed. It wasn't good at all, not good at all. Many of you are surely very concerned about this, and so am I.



But what actually happened? That's what I would like to explain to you now. You know that we always provide very precise guidance and forecast. How will our sales develop? Our