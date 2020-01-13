Jan 13, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT
David James Adlington - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of Medical Technology and Services Equity Research
Good morning, everybody. I'm David Adlington. I head up the European Medtech and Services Research Group in London. It's my pleasure to introduce Stephan Sturm, CEO of Fresenius SE. The breakout room afterwards is at Yorkshire Room, just down the corridor that way. Stephan, thank you.
Stephan Sturm - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - CEO, President & Chairman of Management Board - Fresenius Management SE
David, thank you. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for your interest in Fresenius. Much appreciated as always. Also, as always, no slides to distract you, you will have to focus to my -- on my speech. Thank you.
We have concluded our investment year 2019. And it's a bit too early to tell you something definitive as to the outcome. But I would work on the assumption that when we publish our results on February 20, it is very unlikely that we're going to create a major surprise.
To remind you all, the guidance that we
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript
Jan 13, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...