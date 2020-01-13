Jan 13, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

David James Adlington - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of Medical Technology and Services Equity Research



Good morning, everybody. I'm David Adlington. I head up the European Medtech and Services Research Group in London. It's my pleasure to introduce Stephan Sturm, CEO of Fresenius SE. The breakout room afterwards is at Yorkshire Room, just down the corridor that way. Stephan, thank you.



Stephan Sturm - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - CEO, President & Chairman of Management Board - Fresenius Management SE



David, thank you. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for your interest in Fresenius. Much appreciated as always. Also, as always, no slides to distract you, you will have to focus to my -- on my speech. Thank you.



We have concluded our investment year 2019. And it's a bit too early to tell you something definitive as to the outcome. But I would work on the assumption that when we publish our results on February 20, it is very unlikely that we're going to create a major surprise.



To remind you all, the guidance that we