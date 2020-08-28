Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Gerd E. Krick - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Supervisory Board



[Interpreted] Good morning. Dear ladies and gentlemen, my name is Gerd Krick. As the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I would like to herewith open the AGM of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA company limited by shares. And I will be the Chairman of your committee.



On behalf of the Board members and the Supervisory Board, I would kindly welcome you, our shareholders, shareholder representatives and representatives of the media who are following our AGM today via the Internet, a very cordial welcome. Our AGM this year does not take place neither at the usual date in May nor in the usual form with personal presence of our shareholders. This is due to the special circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to these circumstances, the Board members of Fresenius management SE and the general partner as well as the Supervisory Board of Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA company limited by shares have jointly decided to organize this year's AGM as a virtual invent in order to protect our health. This is an opportunity