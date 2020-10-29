Q3 2020 Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Markus Georgi - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - SVP of IR



Thank you, Stuart. Good afternoon, and thanks joining us today for our Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.



With me on the call today are our CEO, Stephan Sturm; and our CFO, Rachel Empey. Stephan will begin today's call with an overview of the events in this quarter, our financial performance and the performance of the divisions. And Rachel will then present a deep dive into the financials and the outlook for the remainder of the year before we open up with our Q&A session.



As always, I would like to start by drawing your attention to the cautionary language that is included in our safe harbor statement as well as in all the materials that we have distributed today. With that, I hand it over to you, Stephan



Stephan Sturm - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - CEO, President &