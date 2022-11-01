Nov 01, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Markus Georgi - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - SVP of IR
Thank you, Stuart. Good morning, good afternoon, depending on your time zone. Thanks, everybody, for joining us today on our Q3 earnings call. With me on the call today are Michael Sen, Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius Group; and Sara Hennicken, Chief Financial Officer of Fresenius Group. Yesterday, late afternoon, we have published our Q3 figures and have adjusted our forecast for fiscal '22.
Before kicking off, I would like to start this call by drawing your attention to the cautionary language that is included in our safe harbor statement on Page 2 of today's presentation.
And without any further ado, I hand it over to you, Michael. The floor is yours.
Michael Sen - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - CEO, President & Chairman of Management Board - Fresenius Management SE
Yes. Thank you, Markus. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Michael Sen. There has been a lot happening and there is a lot to do. I thank you for joining us today on the call. Sara and I will review the third quarter
Q3 2022 Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 01, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...