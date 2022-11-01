Q3 2022 Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Markus Georgi - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - SVP of IR



Thank you, Stuart. Good morning, good afternoon, depending on your time zone. Thanks, everybody, for joining us today on our Q3 earnings call. With me on the call today are Michael Sen, Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius Group; and Sara Hennicken, Chief Financial Officer of Fresenius Group. Yesterday, late afternoon, we have published our Q3 figures and have adjusted our forecast for fiscal '22.



And without any further ado, I hand it over to you, Michael. The floor is yours.



Michael Sen - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - CEO, President & Chairman of Management Board - Fresenius Management SE



Yes. Thank you, Markus. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Michael Sen. There has been a lot happening and there is a lot to do. I thank you for joining us today on the call. Sara and I will review the third quarter