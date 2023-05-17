May 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Wolfgang Kirsch - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Supervisory Board
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I herewith open the Annual General Meeting 2023 of Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA and in accordance with the Articles of Association, take the Chair at this Annual General Meeting. The AGM is broadcast from the Congress Center Messe Frankfurt, Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, 60327 Frankfurt am Main. On behalf of the Supervisory Board as well as the Management Board, I extend our welcome to you, our shareholders, the shareholder representatives and the representatives of the press. I also welcome all those who follow the AGM via our live stream.
My opening remarks as well as the speech of the Chairman of the Management Board of the General Partner, Mr. Michael Sen, will be publicly broadcast on our company's website. The contents will also be recorded and made available on the company's website after the AGM. After careful consideration of our interests, the Management Board of the General Partner, Fresenius Management SE with the approval of the Supervisory
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...