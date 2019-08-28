Aug 28, 2019 / 02:00AM GMT

Antony John Carter - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited - Board Chair



(presentation)



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Tony Carter. I'm the Chair of the Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Board, and on behalf of the whole team here at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, I'd like to formally welcome you to our 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.



We're delighted to host you here at our site at East Tamaki so you gain an inside look at our operations. And it is the 50th anniversary year of the commencement of development of the health care division.



For those of you attending in person, I invite you all to stay and share some light refreshments with the management team and your Board at our cafe called The Hub which is just over there. You'll also have a chance to join a tour and see an exhibit of the Building 4, our newest R&D manufacturing and warehouse facility, which is under construction. You will also get further instructions on the tour after the meeting concludes. For those that are attending online, unfortunately, we can't offer you those benefits.



