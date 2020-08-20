Half Year 2020 Georgia Capital PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Irakli Gilauri - Georgia Capital PLC - Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Thank you, everybody, for attending our call. Today here with me will be speaking Giorgi Alpaidze, our CFO; and Nick Gamkrelidze, CEO of GHG. We have distributed the presentation for this call. And let me go through this presentation.



On Page 3, you'll see our key takeaways for this quarter. Quarter was very interesting for us. It started pretty weak with the lockdown -- due to the lockdown, but we had a very sharp rebound. So I think one key takeaway is that the revenue all across our portfolio companies are rebounding.



In June, July, we had 11% and 7% growth in revenue year-over-year. And this trend continues. That's kind of a -- it's a very