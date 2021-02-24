Q4 2020 Georgia Capital PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Irakli Gilauri - Georgia Capital PLC - Chairman & CEO



As you know, we are presenting today 2020 results, Q4 and 2020 results. Most of you will probably see in our results, but it will be good to walk you through this.



Now let's me talk about the agenda first. Our agenda will be update you on COVID-19 situation in Georgia as well as some macro results. I'll talk about the results of our portfolio companies, which be that actually I will sum the results our portfolio companies are having. And then I will talk about NAV development. Giorgi Alpaidze, our CFO, will update you on the valuations, how we are valuing our portfolio company, and in the end, I will do the wrap-up.



So let me start with the COVID update. Georgia has been in second lockdown in December, January and partially February -- actually part from November, December, January, and active cases in this lockdown have decreased quite dramatically, around 88% decrease we have in the active cases from 27,000 to 3,000 now we are having. Daily cases also decreased by 95%, a big decline. And average testings have been up by 15%.

