Q1 2021 Georgia Capital PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Irakli Gilauri - Georgia Capital PLC - Chairman & CEO
Hi, everybody. Welcome to Georgia Capital Q1 2021 Earnings Call. It's our pleasure to host you today. Let me give a brief overview about today's topics. I'll talk about the COVID situation, as always, macro. I will talk about operating performance of our portfolio companies. And then Giorgi will talk about -- our CFO will talk about the valuations of our portfolio companies. And in the end, I will do the wrap up.
So let me give you statistics. Giorgi, if you can go to Slide 3, please. Statistics on our COVID situation. From our peak, we are down now, and it is -- good news is that the daily cases came down from high 6,000 to around 1,000 and 1,500. Also, good news is that curfew what we had at starting at -- between 5:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. was moved to 11 p.m. And also on the weekends, government allowed restaurants to be open. This is obviously very helpful for the tourist inflows, and we see some tourist pickups in April and May, and this easing of the curfew will help this pickup obviously.
In terms of vaccination, vaccination
