Half Year 2021 Georgia Capital PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Irakli Gilauri - Georgia Capital PLC - Chairman & CEO



Hello, everybody. Welcome to GCAP first half results presentation. Let me start the presentation with the introductions we were going to talk about. I will update you on COVID situation, macro, on the recent developments. We'll talk about Q1 -- sorry, first half and Q2 results, we'll talk about the NAV development. And Giorgi, our CFO, will join me to talk about the valuations. And then we'll do a wrap up.



So let me start with the COVID situation in Georgia. Vaccination has accelerated recently. So we have around 640,000 vaccinations done. We have a big Pfizer import, just imported, and we have a big demand for the vaccination. Good news is that we have around 25,000 vaccinations daily done on average now. And the outlook is even more encouraging. At the same time, we have cases increasing, number of infections, COVID infections increasing. And now we are averaging around 3,700 cases per day on average. So the health care facilities are pretty busy. And we think that we have another 1 month to go before we get our vaccination in order and