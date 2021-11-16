Q3 2021 Georgia Capital PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



(technical difficulty)



we are showing remittances, which have been like most reliable source of FX inflows even during the pandemic.



In terms of exports, so we see -- we had some surprises in our export diversification. Last year, share of China increased significantly and became second market for our goods export. And this year, China share increased to 16%, making the first country and the first market for our exports. We believe this was on the back of a free trade agreement signed in 2018. So we believe that further export diversification will increase resilience of our country towards some regional shocks.



You can see also imports, which is increasing quite nicely and exceeding 2019 levels as well as tourism revenues. According to some flash October estimate, tourism revenues in October was 53% of 2019 levels. And here, also, we are looking at company turnovers, which are highly correlated to the monthly GDP estimates and fiscal expenditure, which is expansionary still compared to 2019 levels.



And now let me move to the exchange rate