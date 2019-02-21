Full Year 2018 Henkel AG & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Hans Van Bylen - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Mgmt. Board & CEO of Henkel Management AG



Thank you. Dear Investors and Analysts, good morning from DÃ¼sseldorf and welcome to our full year 2018