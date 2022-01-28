Jan 28, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Carsten Knobel - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board - Henkel Management AG



Dear investors and analysts, good morning from DÃ¼sseldorf, and welcome to our conference call following our announcement this morning. Together, with our CFO, Marco Swoboda, I would like to talk you through the major topics, and of course, also answer your questions. Thank you for joining and for making yourself available really on short notice.



Before starting, let me remind everyone that this presentation, as always, is containing the usual formal disclaimer of forward-looking statements, within the meaning of relevant U.S. legislation and that it can be accessed via our website, henkel.com/ir. The presentation and discussion are conducted subject to this disclaimer. I will not read it, we take it as read into the record of this conference call.



Let's have a look on what we have announced this morning. First, we published a strong set of preliminary results for 2021. With organic sales growth at the upper end of our outlook range, a stable adjusted EBIT margin of 13.4% and