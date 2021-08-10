Heroux Devtek Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 10, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Gilles LabbÃ©,HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc.-Executive Chairman of the Board



(foreign language) My name is Gilles LabbÃ©, and I'm the Executive Chairman of the Board of the corporation. As the global COVID-19 pandemic continues, we have decided once again to hold this year's shareholders meeting as a virtual meeting to protect the health of our shareholders and duly appointed officers, ensure their safety and comply with health and safety guidelines.



(foreign language) This meeting will be conducted in French and English, and all participants should feel free to address questions or comments in either English or French.



(foreign language) Before we get started with other items on the agenda, I would like to mention a few technical points with regard to this virtual meeting format. We have chosen to hold this virtual meeting as a live audio webcast accompanied by a visual presentation, as we believe this is the best way to enable all duly registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders to fully and equally participate in the meeting