Full Year 2021 Hermes International SCA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Axel Dumas - HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ©en commandite par actions-Executive Chairman



Thank you. Good day to everyone. Thank you for joining us for the disclosure of the 2021 full year results. This year, again, unfortunately, this is being done by RemoteLink again. In 2021, HermÃ¨s saw an exceptional year, boosted by the strength of its 16 mÃ©tiers and the strong desirability of this product.



First and foremost, I'd like to pay tribute to the passion, creativity and quality of the work of our employees worldwide. For 2 years now, we've been weathering an unprecedented health crisis, which unfortunately has affected many of us. In this context, it's been difficult, and our teams have shown their true commitment all the while. This is a model based on people, human beings with permanent ongoing dialogue between creation and excellent know-how to make objects that are made for the long term with the policy of corporate, social and environmental responsibility based very much on the talent and boldness of our artistic directors.