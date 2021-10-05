Oct 05, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Evan Wang - Guggenheim Partners - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. On behalf of Seamus Fernandez, myself, I'd like to welcome everybody to the first day of our Second Annual Vaccines and Infectious Disease Day. I'm Evan Wang, member of the Guggenheim's global biopharmaceuticals team, and kicking off this morning is Humanigen. I'm joined by Humanigen's Dale Chappell, Chief Scientific Officer.



Humanigen is developing lenzilumab as anti-human GM-CSF monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cytokine release syndrome associated with COVID-19, CAR-T cell therapy and acute graft-versus-host disease associated with bone marrow transplants. I've asked Dale to provide an overview of the Company, and then we will jump right to Q&A. Dale?



Dale Chappell - Humanigen, Inc. - Chief Scientific Officer



Thanks, Evan. Good morning, everyone, and thanks, Evan, for hosting us today. So the goal with this first portion will just be to provide a brief overview of Humanigen to folks that are new to the story. We do have some updates for folks who are -- have been following