Jun 21, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Joe Diaz - Lytham Partners - Managing Partner



Hello, everyone, and thank you for participating in the Lytham Partners 2022 Summer Investor Conference. My name is Joe Diaz. I'm a Managing Partner at Lytham Partners. For this presentation, we welcome Humanigen, which trades on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol, HGEN. Representing Humanigen today is Dr. Dale Chappell, Chief Scientific Officer.



Dale and I will engage in a fireside Q-and-A chat today. We will discuss Humanigen's drug candidate, lenzilumab, which is designed to neutralize the cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 and other indications. We will also bring you up to date on the status of the drug approval process through the NIH and the FDA.



