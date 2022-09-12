Sep 12, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT
Emily Bodnar - HC Wainwright - Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us at the HC Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Hybrid Conference. My name is Emily Bodnar, and I'm an equity research analyst here at HC Wainwright. Today, I'll be introducing Cameron Durrant. He's the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Humanigen, and he'll be doing a corporate presentation for us. Thanks.
Cameron Durrant - Humanigen, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Thank you, Emily. And thank you for attending this presentation, and thank you to our hosts, HC Wainwright, for inviting us today. As we lay out our go-forward plan, I'll share with you both the strategic rationale and the scientific underpinning of the plan.
It is important for us as a team to convey that we acknowledge setbacks that we face with both humility as well as the opportunity to learn from those lessons. It's always hard to find positives in difficulty, but there are many. And I hope that you will agree that by the end of this discussion, that we are both optimistic, and we genuinely
