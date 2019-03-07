Full Year 2018 Hannover Rueck SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

Karl Steinle - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - Head of Corporate Communications



Well, good afternoon to everybody here in London and to all of those joining us via the Internet. Welcome to Hannover Re's Analysts Conference. Looking at the dialed-in list, it's truly a pleasure to see so many of you taking up our invitation and are showing your interest in Hannover Re.



As you know, the key figures for the year 2018 have already been released some 4 weeks ago together with the outcome of the 1/1 renewal. Today, we are delighted to present to you the full set of numbers in great detail. And first, our CEO, Ulrich Wallin, will kick things off with a brief overview of the quite favorable development in the year 2018. Perhaps he will classify Hannover Re's success over the time, as this is the 10th consecutive analysts meeting which he chairs. Roland Vogel, our CFO, will then move on and dive into the business group performance; the investment result; and last but not least, the group's strong capital position. This will be followed by the outlook presented by Ulrich again. Afterwards, we will be happy to respond to