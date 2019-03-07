Full Year 2018 Hannover Rueck SE Earnings Call Transcript

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Click here to view more HVRRF transcripts

Mar 07, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT
Karl Steinle - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - Head of Corporate Communications

Well, good afternoon to everybody here in London and to all of those joining us via the Internet. Welcome to Hannover Re's Analysts Conference. Looking at the dialed-in list, it's truly a pleasure to see so many of you taking up our invitation and are showing your interest in Hannover Re.

As you know, the key figures for the year 2018 have already been released some 4 weeks ago together with the outcome of the 1/1 renewal. Today, we are delighted to present to you the full set of numbers in great detail. And first, our CEO, Ulrich Wallin, will kick things off with a brief overview of the quite favorable development in the year 2018. Perhaps he will classify Hannover Re's success over the time, as this is the 10th consecutive analysts meeting which he chairs. Roland Vogel, our CFO, will then move on and dive into the business group performance; the investment result; and last but not least, the group's strong capital position. This will be followed by the outlook presented by Ulrich again. Afterwards, we will be happy to respond to

Already have an account? Log in
Get the full story
Start 7-Day Free Trial
Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
30-Year Financial on one screen
All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
Customizable Stock Dashboard
Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
All data downloadable
Quick customer support
And much more...
30-Day 100% money back guarantee
You are not charged until the trial ends. Subscription fee may be tax deductible.
Excellent
4.6 out of 5 Trustpilot
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.