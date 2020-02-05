Feb 05, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I welcome you to today's Hannover Re International Conference call on 1st January 2020, Property & Casualty Treaty Renewals. For your information, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to hand the call over to your host today, Mr. Jean-Jacques Henchoz, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Jean-Jacques Henchoz - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board



Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for joining this call. I'm joined by the team here. Sven Althoff, who will comment in more details on the renewals for 1/1. But just to get started, a few comments on my side.



First of all, on the general market conditions on the presentation on Slide 4, a few comments. Generally, I would say that demand for reinsurance continued to be strong, and we saw some good momentum in terms of global market conditions. Some improvement, which reflected the loss activity in the previous years, but also some increased underwriting discipline in the allocation of