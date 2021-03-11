Mar 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Oliver Sub - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - Senior Media Relations Manager



[Interpreted] Good morning, and a very warm welcome to the virtual press conference to present the annual results 2020 of Hannover Re. The phone conference for journalists and the webcast into the Internet are being simultaneously translated into English, and you will find the presentation on our website.



Our speakers today are our CEO, Jean-Jacques Henchoz, our CFO; Clemens Jungsthofel; Dr. Michael Pickel for Property and Casualty Reinsurance and Dr. Klaus Miller for Health -- Life and Health Reinsurance.



First, we'll talk about the figures 2020 and then give you an outlook for 2021. And after that, there will be time for Q&A. And now the floor is yours, Mr. Henchoz.



Jean-Jacques Henchoz - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board



[Interpreted] Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining our annual results press conference. We're looking back on a year where the pandemic has dramatically restricted our lives, and our