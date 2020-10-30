Q3 2020 Imperial Oil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Imperial Oil Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference to your speaker today, Dave Hughes, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Dave Hughes - Imperial Oil Limited - Manager of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us on our third quarter earnings call. To start off, I'm going to introduce the senior management we have here in our virtual room. We have Brad Corson, Chairman, President and CEO; Dan Lyons, Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration; Theresa Redburn, Senior Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Development; and Simon Younger, Senior Vice President of the Upstream.



As usual, I'm going to start with the cautionary statement and note that today's comments may contain forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual future financial and operating results can differ