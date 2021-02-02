Q4 2020 Imperial Oil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Imperial Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to one of your speakers today, Mr. Dave Hughes, VP of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.
Dave Hughes - Imperial Oil Limited - Manager of IR
Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us on our fourth quarter earnings call. I'll start off by introducing the senior management we have on the call this morning. We've got Brad Corson, Chairman, President and CEO; Dan Lyons, Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration; Simon Younger, Senior Vice President of the Upstream; Jon Wetmore, Vice President of the Downstream; and Sherri Evers, Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Development.
As usual, I'm going to start with the cautionary statement. Today's comments may contain forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information is not a
