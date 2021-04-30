Q1 2021 Imperial Oil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Dave Hughes - Imperial Oil Limited - Manager of IR



Thank you, Jeff, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us on our first quarter earnings call. With me today is our senior management and that includes Brad Corson, Chairman, President and CEO; Dan Lyons, Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration; Simon Younger, Senior Vice President of the Upstream; Jon Wetmore, Vice President of the Downstream; and Sherri Evers, Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Development.



The first thing I'm going to do is read the cautionary statement. Today's comments include reference to non-GAAP financial measures. The definitions and reconciliations of these measures can be found in Attachment 6 of our most recent press release, and available on our website