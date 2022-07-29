Q2 2022 Imperial Oil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Dave Hughes - Imperial Oil Limited - Manager of IR



Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our second quarter earnings conference call. I'm joined this morning by Imperial's senior management team, including Brad Corson, Chairman, President and CEO; and Dan Lyons, Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration; Simon Younger, Senior Vice President of the Upstream; Sherri Evers, Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Development; and Jon Wetmore, Vice President of the Downstream.



Today's comments include reference to non-GAAP financial measures. The definitions and reconciliations of these measures can be found in Attachment 6 of our most recent press release that are available on our website with a