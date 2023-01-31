Jan 31, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Imperial Oil 4Q Earnings Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Dave Hughes, VP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Dave Hughes - Imperial Oil Limited - Manager of IR
Thank you very much and good morning, everybody. Welcome to our fourth quarter earnings call. Here today are Brad Corson, Chairman, President and CEO; Dan Lyons, Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration; Simon Younger, Senior Vice President of the Upstream; Jon Wetmore, Vice President of the Downstream; and Sherri Evers, Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Development.
I'm just going to start with the cautionary statement. Today's comments include reference to non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and reconciliations of these measures can be found in Attachment 6 of our most recent press release and are available on our website with a link to this conference call.
Today's comments may also contain forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and
Q4 2022 Imperial Oil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 31, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...