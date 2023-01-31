Q4 2022 Imperial Oil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Imperial Oil 4Q Earnings Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Dave Hughes, VP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Dave Hughes - Imperial Oil Limited - Manager of IR



Thank you very much and good morning, everybody. Welcome to our fourth quarter earnings call. Here today are Brad Corson, Chairman, President and CEO; Dan Lyons, Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration; Simon Younger, Senior Vice President of the Upstream; Jon Wetmore, Vice President of the Downstream; and Sherri Evers, Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Development.



I'm just going to start with the cautionary statement. Today's comments include reference to non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and reconciliations of these measures can be found in Attachment 6 of our most recent press release and are available on our website with a link to this conference call.



Today's comments may also contain forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and