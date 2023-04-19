Imperial Oil Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Apr 19, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Dave Hughes - Imperial Oil Limited - Manager of IR



All right. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our 2023 Investor Day. I'm Dave Hughes. I'm with the Investor Relations team at Imperial. I'd like to be the first, but I'm probably not the last to welcome you to our first in-person Investor Day and what seems like forever. So we want to extent a warm welcome to everyone, whether you're attending here in person or via the webcast. Certainly appreciate your interest.



I'd also like to acknowledge that as we gather today, we recognize that we are within the treaty lands and territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit and the traditional territory of the Huron-Wendat and the Haudenosaunee. Today, this land is home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit, MÃ©tis peoples from across Turtle Island, and we're grateful to work on the land.



I'd also like to introduce a couple of special guests we have with us today, Miranda Hubbs, who's a board member of Imperial Oil; and John Floren, who will be standing for election to the Board at the AGM coming up in a couple of weeks.



