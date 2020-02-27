Feb 27, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 27, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Gerhard S. Potgieter

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - COO

* Mark Munroe

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Chief Executive of Impala Rustenburg Operations

* Meroonisha Kerber

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - CFO & Executive Director

* Nicolaas Johannes Muller

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director

* Sifiso Sibiya

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Group Executive of Refining & Marketing



=====================

Nicolaas Johannes Muller - Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome to this webcast presentation during which we will review our results for the 6 months ended 31 December 2019 and review our delivery against our strategic objectives at the group. I am Nico Muller, the CEO of Implats. And I'm joined today by Mark Munroe, our Impala Rustenburg Chief Executive; Gerhard Potgieter, our Chief Operating Officer;