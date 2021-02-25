Feb 25, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Johan Theron - Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Group Executive of Corporate Affairs



Welcome to the interim results presentation for Impala Platinum for the 6 months that ended in December 2020.



With me here today, I have our CEO, Nico Muller; our CFO, Meroonisha Kerber; our Head of HR, Lee-Ann Samuel; and as well as our Operational's Head, Gerhard Potgieter.



Our results were released early this morning on SENS, so I'm sure everybody has had an opportunity to digest. So very thankful for this opportunity to engage with our investor community to go through the results, and at the end, also field some questions from the audience.



We are broadcasting on 2 channels: on the webcast, and you will have a function there where you can actually type questions at the end of the presentation, which we will receive and deal with in the room. Equally, for people that are on the conference, you will be reminded to just queue if you've got questions, and then we'll take questions starting perhaps on the call and then going to the web.



So thank you for joining us. Without further