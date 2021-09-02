Sep 02, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Johan Theron - Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Group Executive of Corporate Affairs



Welcome to the Impala Platinum Financial Year Results for the year 2021. A special word of welcome to all our participants on the conference call and on the live web stream.



With me here today, I've got senior management team from Impala, including our CEO, Nico Muller; our CFO, Meroonisha Kerber; our COO, Gerhard Potgieter; and our HR Executive Director, Lee-Ann Samuel.



You would have seen the results being released on SENS, early this morning. You would also notice that with the results, we released a detailed presentation of the results, our annual financial statements, as well as our Annual Mineral Resource Management report.



So what we'll do today is, we'll start off by asking Nico to just do a highlight, overview of the results for the year. And we will then lead into Q&A from the participants. We'll probably go to the conference call first. When we get there, we'll give you instructions how to deal with that. But I will also make sure that we face and answer the questions that you