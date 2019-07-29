Q2 2019 Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT

Thank you very much. Good afternoon. I'm Pere ViÃ±olas, CEO of Colonial. I have today with me Carmina Ganyet, Corporate Managing Director; and Carlos Krohmer, Chief Corporate Development Officer.



It will be our pleasure to walk you through the results for June 30, '19, and I will be following our presentation on this end. And I'm now on Page #6 of this presentation. I'm very pleased to inform you that the results for the first half of the year have been very satisfactory. The outstanding financial results have meant that our new EPRA NAV is EUR 10.52 per share, which means a 16% year-on-year growth. If we take into consideration the dividend that we have already paid, that means a total shareholder return for the first half of 18%. This EPRA