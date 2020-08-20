Aug 20, 2020 / NTS GMT

Robert Kraft - Planet MicroCap - Analyst



This is Robert Kraft and I'm your host on SNN Network. And we're proud media sponsor to the upcoming Precious Metals Summit at Beaver Creek, which is being held virtually this year.



Joining me right now is Vernon Baker. He is the CEO of Jaguar Mining. It's a publicly traded company. The symbol is JAG on the TSX. Vernon, thank you for joining today. How are you doing?



Vernon Baker - Jaguar Mining Inc. - CEO



I'm doing great. Delighted to be here with you. And delighted to be working down here in Brazil with a great team at Gold Mine.



Robert Kraft - Planet MicroCap - Analyst



I'm delighted to have you. What a great way -- I like delighted. I didn't expect a mining engineer to be --I appreciate that. I'm delighted to have you as well.



So with that, let's start with a quick overview and history of Jaguar, and then we'll go from there.



Vernon Baker - Jaguar Mining Inc. - CEO



Jaguar really has much of a history. Really, our