Oct 20, 2020 / 06:30PM GMT
Brandon Colwell - Follow the Money Investor Group - Moderator
And welcome back everyone. You're starting to come back in the room from our last presentation. I hope you continue to enjoy our VID conference today. We've got another great company coming up here, Jaguar Mining. If anyone was with us for our first VID conference, we had Hashim and both Jonathan here as well, and they had a fantastic presentation. They're here again to give a great update.
But really quickly, I just wanted to remind everyone, please, we'd love to hear from you in the chat room. Throw in your city, throw where you're from, if you're an investor with the company, if you've never heard of them before, we'd love to hear your comments in the chat function. Also, right now, you'll see in the handouts, in two seconds, you're about to see that handouts have a red dot beside it. That means we've just shared the presentation that's going on right now. You can download that to your phone or whatever device you're watching for us. Now you have that presentation as well.
And then lastly, in the Q&A area, which is
Jaguar Mining Inc at Virtual Investor Day II (VID II) Transcript
Oct 20, 2020 / 06:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...