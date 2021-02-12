Feb 12, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation from NobleCon17

Vern Baker

Jaguar Mining, Inc. - CEO



Mark Reichman

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. - Analyst



Vern Baker - Jaguar Mining, Inc. - CEO



Hello. My name is Vern Baker. I'm a gold miner, and I'm here to talk to you today about the company I'm the CEO of, Jaguar Mining, and start off with what is Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining, we're a gold-producing company focused in the Iron Quadrangle of Brazil, good free cash flow, dividend paying, and with what I think is probably the best organic growth opportunity I've seen in my career. So today, I'm not only a gold miner; I'm a bit of a salesman. So forward-looking statements you will hear, and I encourage all of you to do any research on your own.



Now what do we bring to the investor? Well, as I said, we're a focused gold mining company. We have two operating mines in