Feb 15, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 15, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Eddy Pirard

JT International SA - CEO and President

* Masamichi Terabatake

Japan Tobacco Inc. - President, CEO, President of Tobacco Business & Representative Director

* Nobuya Kato

Japan Tobacco Inc. - Senior VP & CFO

* Vassilis Vovos

JT International SA - CFO and Senior VP of Finance & IT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Hiroshi Saji

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Makoto Morita

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Nobuyoshi Miura

Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc., Research Division - Director, Co-Head of Pan-Asia Consumer Staples Sector & Analyst

* Satoshi Fujiwara

Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Analyst

* Satsuki Kawasaki

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Food, Beverage and Tobacco Analyst