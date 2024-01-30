Jan 30, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Jan 30, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Kiyoshi Hishinuma
Komatsu Ltd. - Executive Officer & GM of Business Coordination Department
* Takeshi Horikoshi
Komatsu Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer, CFO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Hirosuke Tai
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Kentaro Maekawa
Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Senior Analyst
* Tomohiko Sano
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Co-Head of ESG & Sustainability and Machinery Research
* Yoshinao Ibara
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD and Research Analyst
=====================
Takeshi Horikoshi - Komatsu Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Hello. This is Takeshi Horikoshi, CFO. Before going into our financial results, we would like to express our deepest sympathies to all those who are
Q3 2024 Komatsu Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jan 30, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...