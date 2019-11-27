Q3 2019 Knorr Bremse AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 27, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the quarterly financial report Q3 2019 of Knorr-Bremse AG. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
May I now hand you over to Andreas Spitzauer, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Andreas Spitzauer - Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon as well as good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Andreas Spitzauer, Head of Investor Relations of Knorr-Bremse AG. I want to welcome you to Knorr-Bremse's conference call for the third quarter 2019 results call. As a reminder, the conference call will be recorded and is available on our home page, www.knorr-bremse.com, in the Investor Relations section. Here, you can find today's presentation and later a transcript of the call.
It is now my pleasure to hand over the call to Bernd Eulitz, our new CEO of Knorr-Bremse; and Ralph Heuwing, our CFO. Please go ahead, Bernd.
Nov 27, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
