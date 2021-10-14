Oct 14, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Nigel David Wilson - Legal & General Group Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, everyone, for attending today. I hope you enjoyed the brief video on specialist real estate. All 4 of LGC videos are available on our website, free of charge. I'm looking forward to and indeed proud to be introducing LGC to the investment community. As usual, the forward-looking statements apply. While LGC is a large and successful business already, I'm confident it will become larger and more successful in the future. We have set some clear objectives for today. We will remind everyone about our track record, including our financial performance and provide data that answers some of the key investment issues. LG's competitors, we think of as Blackrock, Blackstone, KKR, Brookfield and Apollo.



In respect of LGC, we will also demonstrate why it exists, and what it does, coupled with the size of our many opportunities. You'll hear from several of our management team, explaining why returns from this business are sustainable. One objective is to provide you with data on why LGC may be undervalued by the