Half Year 2020 Life360 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Jolanta Masojada - Life360, Inc. - Head of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining the Life360 2020 Half Year Results Conference Call. This is Jolanta Masojada and I head up Investor Relations for Life360. This call is being conducted at the Zoom audio webinar with alternative teleconference facilities. (Operator Instructions)



The agenda for this morning's call will include a business and strategy update by Cofounder and CEO, Chris Hulls, followed by an overview of the financials by CFO, Russell Burke. Chris will provide some outlook comments, which will be followed by a Q&A session.



I would now like to turn the call over to Chris.



Chris Hulls - Life360, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining the call today.



Despite the impact of COVID, I'm pleased to start by saying the early results of our membership launch are exceeding expectations and we're excited about the tailwind it will bring us once the world returns to a more normal operating environment. While the impacts of